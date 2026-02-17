iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.74 and last traded at C$41.62, with a volume of 17018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.71.

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Canada Select Dividend Index net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in Canadian equity securities. The Index is a strategy index focused on dividend income. The Index is comprised of 30 of the highest yielding, dividend-paying companies in the Dow Jones Canada Total Market Index, as selected by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC using a rules-based methodology including an analysis of dividend growth, yield and average payout ratio.

