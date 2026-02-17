Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $7.96 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 426.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $756,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,356.22. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $4,558,971.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,676,574.68. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 268,096 shares of company stock worth $25,287,645 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

