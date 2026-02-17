EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 56157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $51,460.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,884.87. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,709 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $143,010.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 101,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,155.15. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,619 shares of company stock worth $1,472,820. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 110.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,082 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 95.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 615.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 292,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 138.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 495,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 287,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,100.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 224,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

