AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $172.41 and last traded at $170.5840, with a volume of 42432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on AppFolio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AppFolio from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.38 and a 200 day moving average of $243.65.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 14.82%.The company had revenue of $248.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $118,051.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,147.36. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 669,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,717,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

