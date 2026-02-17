Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $229.61 and last traded at $228.4470, with a volume of 222600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 price objective on Generac in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.19.

Get Generac alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Trading Up 4.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.69 and its 200-day moving average is $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $70,744,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Generac by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac’s product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.