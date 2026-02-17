Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Stock Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 693,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $43,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BITB. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 85.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 722.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

