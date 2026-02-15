HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 104,125 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,939,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,125 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $229,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,343,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,809,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,796 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,038,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,293,000 after buying an additional 1,142,049 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,363,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,581,000 after buying an additional 979,595 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

