HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,891 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $348,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

