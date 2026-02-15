American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF $QGRO Shares Bought by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.25% of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 111,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

QGRO stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.25 and a 52 week high of $117.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.10.

About American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.