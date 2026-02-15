Warner Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Warner Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.9% of Warner Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $601.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $618.30 and its 200-day moving average is $603.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

