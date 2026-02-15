Warner Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Warner Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.9% of Warner Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,124.5% during the second quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 366,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,386,000 after purchasing an additional 350,388 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI and chip optimism supports QQQ because the ETF has heavy exposure to large-cap tech and semiconductor names that benefit from AI demand. This bullish view can sustain inflows into the fund. Believe It: Chip Stocks Aren’t as Expensive as Investors Think
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis arguing historical performance around Nasdaq highs suggests long-term buyers may still favor QQQ, supporting continued demand for the ETF. Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq Near a Record High? Here’s What History Says.
- Positive Sentiment: Market updates showing QQQ strength in pre-market trading add short-term momentum and can attract technical buyers. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/12/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest entries show reported “0 shares” and NaN changes — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is unlikely to meaningfully affect QQQ flows or sentiment. (Days-to-cover reported as 0.0 based on average volume.)
- Negative Sentiment: Warnings about an AI-driven tech bubble and which names could fail introduce downside risk to richly valued large-cap tech holdings in QQQ; such narratives can trigger profit-taking or rotation. AI Bubble, Tech Funeral? Who Will Fail And Who Will Double Down?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headlines (hawkish NFP / stronger jobs) can lift yields and pressure growth/large-cap tech relative to cyclicals, creating a downside catalyst for QQQ in the near term. Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Hawkish NFP Sends Stocks Lower
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market warning pieces and technical/cycle caution (e.g., “market overdue for sharp correction”) increase tail-risk and could prompt de-risking out of QQQ if sentiment deteriorates. 3 Warning Signs The Stock Market Is Overdue For A Sharp Correction
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.