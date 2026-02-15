Presidio Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 23.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $65,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 14,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 58,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,280,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ QQQ opened at $601.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $618.30 and a 200-day moving average of $603.76.
- Positive Sentiment: AI and chip optimism supports QQQ because the ETF has heavy exposure to large-cap tech and semiconductor names that benefit from AI demand. This bullish view can sustain inflows into the fund. Believe It: Chip Stocks Aren’t as Expensive as Investors Think
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis arguing historical performance around Nasdaq highs suggests long-term buyers may still favor QQQ, supporting continued demand for the ETF. Should You Buy the Invesco QQQ ETF With the Nasdaq Near a Record High? Here’s What History Says.
- Positive Sentiment: Market updates showing QQQ strength in pre-market trading add short-term momentum and can attract technical buyers. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/12/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest entries show reported “0 shares” and NaN changes — this appears to be a data/reporting anomaly and is unlikely to meaningfully affect QQQ flows or sentiment. (Days-to-cover reported as 0.0 based on average volume.)
- Negative Sentiment: Warnings about an AI-driven tech bubble and which names could fail introduce downside risk to richly valued large-cap tech holdings in QQQ; such narratives can trigger profit-taking or rotation. AI Bubble, Tech Funeral? Who Will Fail And Who Will Double Down?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro headlines (hawkish NFP / stronger jobs) can lift yields and pressure growth/large-cap tech relative to cyclicals, creating a downside catalyst for QQQ in the near term. Dow Jones And U.S. Index Outlook: Hawkish NFP Sends Stocks Lower
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market warning pieces and technical/cycle caution (e.g., “market overdue for sharp correction”) increase tail-risk and could prompt de-risking out of QQQ if sentiment deteriorates. 3 Warning Signs The Stock Market Is Overdue For A Sharp Correction
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
