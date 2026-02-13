FY2025 EPS Estimates for Delek US Reduced by Zacks Research

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delek US in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $34.00 price objective on Delek US in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Delek US stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Delek US has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 287,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,411 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 106,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 255,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 87,485 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several estimates that improve mid‑to‑late 2026–2027 visibility — Q4 2027 EPS to $0.11 (from $0.03), Q1 2027 to $0.19 (from $0.18), Q2 2026 to $0.23 (from $0.15), Q4 2026 loss narrowed to ($1.66) (from ($1.85)) and FY2026 loss improved to ($2.08) (from ($2.21)). These upgrades signal modestly better refining/mkt assumptions later in the forecast horizon. Zacks estimate changes

An AAII piece compares Delek US with peer Calumet, providing a third‑party look at valuation and business mix that may help investors evaluate alternatives but does not introduce company‑specific news. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also cut several near‑term and FY2025 estimates — Q3 2027 to ($1.13) (from ($1.07)), Q2 2027 to ($0.79) (from ($0.74)), Q3 2026 to $0.24 (from $0.31), Q1 2026 to ($0.89) (from ($0.81)), Q4 2025 to ($0.33) (from ($0.25)) and lowered FY2025 to ($1.69) (from ($1.61)). The cluster of downward revisions to near‑term quarters likely pressures the stock because consensus full‑year EPS remains deeply negative (current consensus ~($5.50)). Zacks estimate cuts

Delek US Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DK) is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

