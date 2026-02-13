Capital Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.