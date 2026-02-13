Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.7143.

CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday.

Get Copa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

More Copa News

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 56.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after buying an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,049,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 40,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Copa this week:

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE CPA opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.32. Copa has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $156.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $962.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.