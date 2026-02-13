Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.7143.
CPA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
More Copa News
Here are the key news stories impacting Copa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a higher quarterly dividend of $1.71 (6.2% increase), implying a ~4.5% yield and returning cash to shareholders — constructive for income investors. Copa Holdings Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Company and press release highlight continued profitability and operational excellence for 2025, supporting medium-term fundamentals. Copa Holdings Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Traffic metrics in January improved year‑over‑year: RPM up ~13.3% and load factor rose to 87.5%, indicating pricing power and demand outpacing capacity. Copa Holdings’ January 2026 Traffic Improves Year Over Year
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum-focused pieces note strong recent stock performance and long‑term momentum characteristics, which can attract momentum flows. Copa Holdings (CPA) Is Up 12.97% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Company filed full Q4 and FY2025 financial results (detailed GAAP metrics and management commentary) — factual disclosure investors will parse for guidance. Copa Holdings, S.A.: Copa Holdings Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and snapshots provide metric-level comparisons to estimates and prior year; useful for modeling but not new facts. Compared to Estimates, Copa Holdings (CPA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces asking whether CPA is undervalued or a long‑term momentum pick — these are thematic and may influence sentiment over time. Are Investors Undervaluing Copa Holdings (CPA) Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $4.18 missed the consensus $4.44 by $0.26, which is the primary near‑term negative catalyst for the share move. Copa Holdings (CPA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets note the EPS miss despite revenue rising ~9.6% YoY to ~$963M — the profit shortfall raises questions about cost or one‑off items. Copa Holdings Earnings Fall Short of Estimates in Q4, Improve Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: Market summaries and earnings snapshots emphasize the EPS miss as the main driver of short‑term downside despite operational strengths. Copa Holdings: Q4 Earnings Transcript/Press Release
Copa Stock Performance
NYSE CPA opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.32. Copa has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $156.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $962.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.
Copa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama‐based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.
The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Copa
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.