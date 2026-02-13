Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Stake Trimmed by GS Investments Inc.

GS Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 650.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,737,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after purchasing an additional 448,259 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5%

STZ opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.45 and a fifty-two week high of $196.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.54 and a 200-day moving average of $146.95.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price objective on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

