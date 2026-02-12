New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,118,269 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,566,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,547,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,054 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,923,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 423,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 829,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 405,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 274.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 375,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 275,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE BDN opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $532.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -31.07%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

