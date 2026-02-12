Fermi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FRMI)

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 19,659 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average daily volume of 12,448 call options.

Institutional Trading of Fermi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRMI. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Fermi in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fermi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fermi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Fermi

Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fermi America closed a $500 million senior‑secured, non‑recourse equipment facility (backed by MUFG) to buy Siemens turbines and accelerate its gigawatt‑scale power buildout — a capital infusion that supports project execution and reduces near‑term funding risk. Read More.

Market commentary and comparative pieces have questioned whether recent volatility changes the investment thesis; these analyses highlight volatility but offer mixed views on long‑term fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Schall, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, BFA, Hagens Berman, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Levi & Korsinsky, others) have filed or solicited participation in securities class actions alleging misstatements in Fermi’s October 2025 IPO registration and disclosures between Oct 1–Dec 11, 2025. The proliferation of suits and lead‑plaintiff solicitations increases legal and reputational risk and likely pressured the share price. Read More.

Fermi Price Performance

Shares of FRMI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. 4,037,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.12. Fermi has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fermi in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Texas Capital raised shares of Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fermi in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fermi in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

About Fermi

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

