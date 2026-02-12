Kirby Corporation $KEX Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kirby were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Kirby by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. Kirby Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $132.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The shipping company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEX. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Kirby from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their target price on Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kirby from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $1,244,673.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,772.80. This represents a 42.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $3,163,331.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,543.69. The trade was a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,741. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.