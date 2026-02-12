American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 17.23%.The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.150-6.450 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from American Electric Power’s conference call:

AEP delivered strong 2025 results with operating earnings of $5.97 per share (Q4 $1.19 ), raised the quarterly dividend to $0.95 , posted a 29% total shareholder return, and reaffirmed 2026 guidance of $6.15–$6.45 and a long‑term 7%–9% earnings growth target.

per share (Q4 ), raised the quarterly dividend to , posted a total shareholder return, and reaffirmed 2026 guidance of and a long‑term earnings growth target. Management doubled contracted incremental load to 56 GW (all backed by signed agreements), including 36 GW of LOAs in ERCOT, supported by a ~ 180 GW interconnection queue — materially increasing T&D demand and future revenue visibility.

(all backed by signed agreements), including of LOAs in ERCOT, supported by a ~ interconnection queue — materially increasing T&D demand and future revenue visibility. AEP is pursuing a large but framed growth plan — a conservative $72 billion five‑year capital plan (10% rate‑base CAGR) plus ~ $5–8 billion identified upside, including ~ $4.7 billion of transmission awards and a $2.65 billion Bloom fuel‑cell PPA, while emphasizing balance‑sheet targets (FFO/debt ~15%).

five‑year capital plan (10% rate‑base CAGR) plus ~ identified upside, including ~ of transmission awards and a Bloom fuel‑cell PPA, while emphasizing balance‑sheet targets (FFO/debt ~15%). Management acknowledged near‑term headwinds and execution risks — higher reliability O&M, rising depreciation and interest expense, plus permitting, interconnection and generation supply constraints — that could delay connections or raise costs if not resolved.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $5.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,440. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

In other news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $575,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,082.86. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $320,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

