Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Check Point Software Technologies' conference call:

Check Point is repositioning to lead the AI-era of cybersecurity via four strategic pillars — hybrid mesh, workspace, exposure management, and AI security — and announced targeted acquisitions (Cyclops, Cyada, Lakera) plus the Rotate team to accelerate those capabilities.

Check Point is repositioning to lead the of cybersecurity via four strategic pillars — hybrid mesh, workspace, exposure management, and AI security — and announced targeted acquisitions (Cyclops, Cyada, Lakera) plus the Rotate team to accelerate those capabilities. Solid Q4 and FY results: Q4 revenue of $745M (+6% YoY) , FY revenue $2.725B , subscription revenue up 11%, non‑GAAP EPS of $3.40 beat guidance, and a strong balance sheet (~$4.3B cash plus ~$1.8B net from a $2B convertible offering) alongside $425M of buybacks.

Solid Q4 and FY results: Q4 revenue of , FY revenue , subscription revenue up 11%, non‑GAAP EPS of beat guidance, and a strong balance sheet (~$4.3B cash plus ~$1.8B net from a $2B convertible offering) alongside $425M of buybacks. 2026 guidance implies modest top‑line momentum (revenues guided to $2.83B–$2.95B , midpoint ~6% growth) — management highlighted subscription acceleration but total revenue guidance shows no immediate acceleration, which could disappoint investors.

2026 guidance implies modest top‑line momentum (revenues guided to , midpoint ~6% growth) — management highlighted subscription acceleration but total revenue guidance shows no immediate acceleration, which could disappoint investors. Reported EPS outperformance was meaningfully helped by one‑time tax items (~ $0.52 in Q4 and ~ $1.90 for the year); excluding those benefits, EPS beats were modest (~$0.08–$0.09).

Reported EPS outperformance was meaningfully helped by one‑time tax items (~ in Q4 and ~ for the year); excluding those benefits, EPS beats were modest (~$0.08–$0.09). Near‑term margin headwinds: management expects ~1 point gross‑margin pressure from higher memory costs in 2026, a potential ~1–1.5 point operating‑margin FX headwind if current rates persist, plus ~0.5 point margin dilution from recent acquisitions.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $13.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.15. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.00 and a 52 week high of $234.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 63,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $197.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $225.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

