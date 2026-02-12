Barclays (LON:BARC) Posts Earnings Results

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%.
Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 483.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,337,117. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 223.75 and a 52-week high of GBX 506.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 473.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.25.
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results and upgraded guidance — Barclays reported quarterly EPS (GBX 8.60) with healthy margins and has lifted income guidance and set new mid‑term targets, which supports earnings momentum and investor confidence. MarketBeat: Barclays profile & results
- Positive Sentiment: £15bn shareholder return program — Management pledged to return around £15bn to shareholders after the profit beat, which typically supports the share price via buybacks/dividends and signals capital strength. FT: Barclays vows to return £15bn
- Positive Sentiment: New £1bn share buyback to cut share capital — The board launched a focused £1bn buyback program (starting 11 Feb), which adds immediate buyback support and reduces share count. TipRanks: £1bn buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic drivers for higher RoTE — Analysis highlighting structural hedge arbitrage and other actions that could push Barclays toward a ~14% RoTE supports the longer‑term earnings story. Seeking Alpha: Structural hedge arbitrage
- Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filings / annual report filed — Barclays filed its 2025 Form 20‑F and offered printed financial statements to shareholders (routine compliance and transparency). TipRanks: Form 20‑F filing
- Negative Sentiment: Senior executive share disposals disclosed — Barclays disclosed equity transactions by two senior executives; insider sales can sap sentiment even when company fundamentals are positive. TipRanks: Share disposals by executives
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational/legal headwinds — A trustee document has been reported to contradict testimony from former CEO Jes Staley, reviving reputational/legal questions that can pressure the stock. FT: Epstein trustee document vs Staley testimony
- Negative Sentiment: Rising costs related to energy transition — Management warned of growing costs tied to differing global approaches to the energy transition, which could weigh on future margins and capital deployment. Financial Post: Energy transition cost warning
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.
