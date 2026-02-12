Barclays (LON:BARC) Posts Earnings Results

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 8.60 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 19.54%.

Shares of Barclays stock traded up GBX 6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 483.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,337,117. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 223.75 and a 52-week high of GBX 506.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 473.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 455 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 435 to GBX 500 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 500 to GBX 570 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 440 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 499.17.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. In addition, the company engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985.

