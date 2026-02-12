MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Announces Earnings Results

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Here are the key takeaways from MJ Gleeson’s conference call:

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Robust H1 performance — group revenue rose 9.6% , completions were 848 homes (+6%), and the forward order book grew 64% to 978 plots with partnerships now generating first revenues.

, completions were homes (+6%), and the forward order book grew to plots with partnerships now generating first revenues. Margin and profit pressure — group operating profit fell 17.6% and Gleeson Homes’ gross margin narrowed to 19.8% due to higher bulk sales, average incentives around 4.5% , and build cost inflation slightly exceeding price gains.

and Gleeson Homes’ gross margin narrowed to due to higher bulk sales, average incentives around , and build cost inflation slightly exceeding price gains. Project Transform moved into phase two to centralize land/marketing/finance into regional ownership to improve build pace and margin, targeting ~ £1m annualized savings while incurring up to ~ £4.5m of one‑off exceptional costs.

annualized savings while incurring up to ~ of one‑off exceptional costs. Gleeson Land momentum — three site sales in H1 (including the first site bought under the new strategy), 15 planning applications, four new promotion agreements and a growing, higher‑quality portfolio.

planning applications, four new promotion agreements and a growing, higher‑quality portfolio. Outlook remains uncertain — open market sales rate has recovered to 0.55 but is well below last year, and softer bulk/RP markets plus planning and regulatory headwinds mean guidance is conditional and management will update in April.

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

GLE stock remained flat at GBX 356 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,437. The stock has a market cap of £207.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 402.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 376.07. MJ Gleeson has a twelve month low of GBX 320 and a twelve month high of GBX 538.

More MJ Gleeson News

Positive Sentiment: Management describes a “robust” performance in a subdued market; revenue rose despite lower profits and the group says recent activity gives cautious encouragement — this supports medium‑term outlook. Read More.

Management describes a “robust” performance in a subdued market; revenue rose despite lower profits and the group says recent activity gives cautious encouragement — this supports medium‑term outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Forward orderbook and recent trading activity were reported as encouraging, which could underpin future cashflow and reduce near‑term downside. Read More.

Forward orderbook and recent trading activity were reported as encouraging, which could underpin future cashflow and reduce near‑term downside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released quarterly results (GBX 2.65 EPS), a slide deck and a conference call transcript — transparency helps investors assess details and guidance. Read More.

Company released quarterly results (GBX 2.65 EPS), a slide deck and a conference call transcript — transparency helps investors assess details and guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported profits fell sharply (headlines say profits halved in the half), with first‑half profit reduced by higher costs — the earnings decline is the primary near‑term headwind for the share price. Read More.

Reported profits fell sharply (headlines say profits halved in the half), with first‑half profit reduced by higher costs — the earnings decline is the primary near‑term headwind for the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margins continue to tighten (net margin ~5.6%, ROE ~6.6%), and analysts flag cost pressure — margin compression risks lower earnings power if costs persist. Read More.

Margins continue to tighten (net margin ~5.6%, ROE ~6.6%), and analysts flag cost pressure — margin compression risks lower earnings power if costs persist. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets report shares fell after the results as costs weighed on first‑half profit, adding short‑term selling pressure in a weak sector. Read More.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting MJ Gleeson this week:

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes, under the banner of “Building Homes. Changing Lives” builds high-quality affordable homes across the Midlands and North of England. To meet customer demand, and without compromising affordability, the range of homes available extends from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom houses. With a two-bedroom home available from £100,000, a key objective is to ensure that on all of our developments, a meaningful proportion of homes are affordable to a couple earning the National Living Wage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.