Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Upwork alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Upwork Trading Down 10.1%

Insider Buying and Selling

UPWK traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Upwork has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71.

In related news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $198,790.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 345 shares in the company, valued at $7,127.70. This trade represents a 96.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $476,596.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 721,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,848,643.22. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 523,248 shares of company stock worth $10,029,741 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $5,118,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 251,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 61.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 262,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,941 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.