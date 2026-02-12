Best Bitcoin Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 12th

IREN, TeraWulf, Cipher Mining, Riot Platforms, and Marathon Digital are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are directly tied to Bitcoin—for example, Bitcoin miners, exchanges and service providers, or firms that hold significant amounts of BTC. Investors follow these stocks because their revenues and share prices often move with Bitcoin’s price and the broader crypto market, offering equity exposure to Bitcoin’s risks and rewards without owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

