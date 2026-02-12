PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,045,953 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the January 15th total of 397,899 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,911,088 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,911,088 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PTL in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

PTL Price Performance

PTL Company Profile

PTLE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.12. 413,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,067. PTL has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

