CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and operational positives — KO reported adjusted EPS above consensus and management pointed to volume gains, price/mix improvements and resilient organic growth during the quarter. Read More.

EPS beat and operational positives — KO reported adjusted EPS above consensus and management pointed to volume gains, price/mix improvements and resilient organic growth during the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and shareholder returns remain supportive — analysts note adjusted free cash flow covers dividends and buybacks; the company reiterated a capital‑return focus that supports KO’s dividend story. Read More.

Cash flow and shareholder returns remain supportive — analysts note adjusted free cash flow covers dividends and buybacks; the company reiterated a capital‑return focus that supports KO’s dividend story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts defend the long view — several analysts reiterated buy/hold views and at least one firm raised its price target, signaling continued institutional support. Read More.

Analysts defend the long view — several analysts reiterated buy/hold views and at least one firm raised its price target, signaling continued institutional support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance was cautious vs. expectations — management gave FY‑2026 EPS guidance of roughly $3.21–3.24 and organic revenue growth guidance near 4–5%, which is in line with modest growth but slightly below some Street forecasts. Read More.

Guidance was cautious vs. expectations — management gave FY‑2026 EPS guidance of roughly $3.21–3.24 and organic revenue growth guidance near 4–5%, which is in line with modest growth but slightly below some Street forecasts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates — reported revenue (~$11.8B) came in below consensus, triggering the initial sell‑off as investors focused on soft demand in North America and parts of EMEA. Read More.

Revenue missed estimates — reported revenue (~$11.8B) came in below consensus, triggering the initial sell‑off as investors focused on soft demand in North America and parts of EMEA. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material one‑off impairment — a roughly $960M non‑cash write‑off (BODYARMOR trademark) materially reduced operating income and pressured headline margins, complicating the quarter’s optics. Read More.

Material one‑off impairment — a roughly $960M non‑cash write‑off (BODYARMOR trademark) materially reduced operating income and pressured headline margins, complicating the quarter’s optics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation debate — some commentators argue KO now trades at a premium to peers, making it less attractive for new money despite the defensive qualities. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 509,138 shares of company stock worth $38,186,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $330.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.