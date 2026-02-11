Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,779 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat consensus — Robinhood reported $0.66 diluted EPS (vs. ~$0.58 consensus), showing continued profitability and topping estimates which supports near-term earnings confidence. Robinhood Q4 Tops Estimates (Zacks)

Q4 EPS beat consensus — Robinhood reported $0.66 diluted EPS (vs. ~$0.58 consensus), showing continued profitability and topping estimates which supports near-term earnings confidence. Positive Sentiment: Record full‑year results — 2025 revenue hit ~$4.5B with record net deposits ($68B), 27M funded customers and 4.2M Gold subscribers, giving management runway to expand fee-bearing products and monetize customers. Q4 & Full‑Year Results (GlobeNewswire)

Record full‑year results — 2025 revenue hit ~$4.5B with record net deposits ($68B), 27M funded customers and 4.2M Gold subscribers, giving management runway to expand fee-bearing products and monetize customers. Positive Sentiment: Product & strategic wins — Expansion of Prediction Markets, Rothera JV and the MIAXdx acquisition position Robinhood to create new, differentiated revenue streams beyond traditional P&L drivers. This is cited as a longer‑term catalyst by media/analysts. Prediction‑Market Lift (WSJ)

Product & strategic wins — Expansion of Prediction Markets, Rothera JV and the MIAXdx acquisition position Robinhood to create new, differentiated revenue streams beyond traditional P&L drivers. This is cited as a longer‑term catalyst by media/analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed but mostly constructive — Several firms raised/maintained bullish ratings and price targets (Wolfe, Cantor, others), providing potential upside support even after the pullback. Wolfe Upgrade

Analyst reactions mixed but mostly constructive — Several firms raised/maintained bullish ratings and price targets (Wolfe, Cantor, others), providing potential upside support even after the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: CFO transition & buybacks — Shiv Verma named CFO (effective Feb 6) and the company resumed repurchases ($100M in Q4, $653M YTD), items investors will watch but are not immediate swing factors. CFO Transition & Buybacks

CFO transition & buybacks — Shiv Verma named CFO (effective Feb 6) and the company resumed repurchases ($100M in Q4, $653M YTD), items investors will watch but are not immediate swing factors. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates — Q4 revenue of $1.28B missed Street estimates (~$1.32B); investors punished the stock on concern that growth quality is uneven despite strong headline metrics. Revenue Miss Coverage (Reuters)

Revenue missed estimates — Q4 revenue of $1.28B missed Street estimates (~$1.32B); investors punished the stock on concern that growth quality is uneven despite strong headline metrics. Negative Sentiment: Crypto revenue slump — Crypto revenue fell ~38% YoY and Robinhood app crypto volumes dropped sharply, which was flagged as the main driver of the negative after‑hours reaction and implies volatility in a meaningful revenue bucket. Crypto Decline (Proactive)

Crypto revenue slump — Crypto revenue fell ~38% YoY and Robinhood app crypto volumes dropped sharply, which was flagged as the main driver of the negative after‑hours reaction and implies volatility in a meaningful revenue bucket. Negative Sentiment: Margin/expense profile and guidance risks — Operating expenses rose (marketing, acquisitions) and 2026 expense guidance calls for continued investment, which could pressure near‑term margins despite higher adjusted EBITDA. Expense Outlook (GlobeNewswire)

Margin/expense profile and guidance risks — Operating expenses rose (marketing, acquisitions) and 2026 expense guidance calls for continued investment, which could pressure near‑term margins despite higher adjusted EBITDA. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling flagged — Recent disclosures show extensive insider sales over the past 6 months, which some investors interpret as a negative signal on timing of further share issuance/sales. Insider Selling (QuiverQuant summary)

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $870,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 393,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,271,796.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,537,615 shares of company stock worth $182,272,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

