Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.5630, with a volume of 1211622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.110 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Under Armour news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 1,112,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,906,258.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,000,872 shares in the company, valued at $267,035,415.12. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 42,448,155 shares of company stock valued at $219,067,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 12.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Under Armour by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.