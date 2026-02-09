Yala Trading 40.3% Lower Over Last Week (YU)

Yala (YU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Yala has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Yala has a market cap of $2.67 million and $14.75 worth of Yala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.12 or 1.00082159 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Yala Profile

Yala’s launch date was May 15th, 2025. Yala’s total supply is 28,554,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Yala’s official Twitter account is @yalaorg. The official website for Yala is yala.org.

Yala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yala (YU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Yala has a current supply of 28,554,918.94926522 with 83,259,719.70438857 in circulation. The last known price of Yala is 0.16706204 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yala.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yala using one of the exchanges listed above.

