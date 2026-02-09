Q2 (QTWO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $204.8390 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Q2 Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of QTWO opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. Q2 has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $222,808.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,669.28. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $386,581.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 166,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,564,995.52. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,778. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Q2 by 343.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,110,000 after buying an additional 782,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Q2 by 2,040.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 531,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 506,819 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,391,000 after acquiring an additional 169,470 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth $10,575,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth $10,506,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

