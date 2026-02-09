Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market capitalization of $48.93 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,835,471,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,835,471,885.0416772 with 917,155,454.22121576 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.31910006 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 448 active market(s) with $11,738,612.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

