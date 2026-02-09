WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WPP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup began coverage on WPP in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

WPP opened at $18.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. WPP has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $49.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WPP by 27.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 41.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in WPP by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 102,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) is a British multinational advertising and public relations company headquartered in London, England. Recognized as one of the world’s largest communications services groups, WPP provides a wide array of marketing, advertising, media investment management and data consultancy services. Through its integrated network of agencies—among them Ogilvy, Grey, GroupM and Wavemaker—the company delivers creative content, brand strategy, digital transformation and media planning solutions to clients across virtually every industry.

Established in 1971 by Martin Sorrell as Wire and Plastic Products, the firm underwent a strategic transformation in the 1980s, focusing on acquisitions that expanded its capabilities into advertising and communications.

