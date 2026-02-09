RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Truist Financial

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on RXO in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded RXO from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on RXO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

RXO opened at $16.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17. RXO has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $22.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RXO had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Troy A. Cooper bought 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $88,243.37. Following the transaction, the director owned 275,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,163.76. This trade represents a 3.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in RXO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RXO by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

