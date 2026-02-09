Numbers Protocol Price Down 21% Over Last Week (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $118.87 thousand worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,855.41 or 1.01215885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 877,495,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 877,495,317 with 867,432,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00447708 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $115,111.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

