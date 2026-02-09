Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $0.82

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $152.44 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,855.41 or 1.01215885 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 186,321,438 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is blog.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.