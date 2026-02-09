Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Lombard Staked BTC has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market cap of $715.31 million and approximately $114.56 thousand worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $69,153.01 or 1.00198151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,855.41 or 1.01215885 BTC.

About Lombard Staked BTC

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 11,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. The official website for Lombard Staked BTC is www.lombard.finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 11,784.25882022. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 71,119.567278 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $131,967.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lombard Staked BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

