Frax Share (FXS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.47 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $65.90 million and $4.47 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,855.41 or 1.01215885 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,366,802 tokens. The official message board for Frax Share is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. Frax Share’s official website is frax.com. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (prev. FXS) (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax (prev. FXS) has a current supply of 99,681,495.59113361 with 94,318,420.81951134 in circulation. The last known price of Frax (prev. FXS) is 0.71978293 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $3,065,754.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.