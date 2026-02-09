Truist Financial Raises AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $152.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

NYSE AGCO opened at $132.57 on Monday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $132.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.21.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.32. AGCO had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-6.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,665,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AGCO by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,939,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,608,000 after buying an additional 98,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AGCO by 20.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,448,000 after buying an additional 356,560 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of AGCO by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,048,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after acquiring an additional 235,913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 78.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,955,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,755,000 after acquiring an additional 861,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company’s product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

