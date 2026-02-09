Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 billion-$12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of 0.000.

MITEY stock opened at $27.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Mitsubishi Estate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.180 EPS.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: MITEY) is one of Japan’s largest real estate developers and a core company within the Mitsubishi corporate group. Headquartered in Tokyo, the firm is best known for large-scale urban development and property leasing, including landmark office districts and mixed-use complexes in central Tokyo. Its businesses span the full real estate value chain, from land acquisition and project development to leasing, sales, property and facility management, and real estate investment management.

The company’s commercial activities cover office buildings, retail and commercial facilities, residential housing, hotels and resorts, and logistics properties.

