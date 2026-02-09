Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ:LMRI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James Financial

Lumexa Imaging (NASDAQ:LMRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.96% from the company’s current price.

Lumexa Imaging Stock Up 6.5%

LMRI opened at $10.80 on Monday. Lumexa Imaging has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Institutional Trading of Lumexa Imaging

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lumexa Imaging stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

About Lumexa Imaging

We are one of the largest national providers of diagnostic imaging services(1). Our platform is integrated, scalable and has a proven track record of creating value for our stakeholders. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest(1) outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers(2)across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems. Our centers are in attractive metropolitan statistical areas (“MSAs”).

