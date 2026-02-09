Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Target Price at $5.81

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.8125.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAC. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lithium Americas from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

In related news, SVP Edward Grandy sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $27,823.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 135,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,597. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 10,960 shares of company stock worth $49,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 268,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lithium Americas by 3,173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 821,120 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 14.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 29,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver‐based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high‐purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari‐Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

