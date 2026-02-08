Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 27,756 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,756 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after buying an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,473,838,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.11. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock worth $12,136,764 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.