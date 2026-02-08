Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) Shares Up 8.6% – Here’s Why

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.66. 3,888,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,714,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Churchill Capital Corp X alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CCCX

Churchill Capital Corp X Trading Up 8.6%

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp X

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,153,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth approximately $20,317,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X during the third quarter worth $19,290,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,675,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter worth $17,797,000.

About Churchill Capital Corp X

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank‑check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.