Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $222.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

