Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Position Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,251 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 7.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $100,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 335.8% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $202.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $202.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

