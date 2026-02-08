Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.54. 526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. It also provides broker services for retail energy customers; and wireless services and equipment to wireless customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.