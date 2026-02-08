Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Trading 12.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 107,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 29,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Separately, Loop Capital set a $16.00 price target on Gencor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 292,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 48,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. The company also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators.

