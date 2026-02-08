Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS:GOOW) Trading Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS:GOOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.31 and last traded at $72.66. 152,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $73.46.

Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS:GOOW – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,967 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS: GOOW) is an exchange-traded fund issued by Roundhill Investments that provides investors with targeted exposure to Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), the parent company of Google. The fund is listed on the Cboe BATS exchange under the ticker symbol GOOW and is offered as a single-issuer vehicle designed for investors seeking concentrated exposure to one of the largest U.S. technology companies.

As indicated by its name, the ETF is structured to deliver regular distributions on a weekly schedule, which may appeal to income-oriented investors who want periodic cash flow while maintaining equity exposure to Alphabet.

