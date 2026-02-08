Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Shares Up 9.6% – Should You Buy?

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.24. 411,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 157,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Q32 Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q32 Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.33.

The company has a market cap of $52.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.79. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $31,389.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,185.48. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jodie Pope Morrison sold 22,506 shares of Q32 Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $77,870.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,000 shares in the company, valued at $342,540. This trade represents a 18.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Q32 Bio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 86,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Q32 Bio during the second quarter valued at $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

