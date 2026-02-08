YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:WNTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 19.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $36.08. Approximately 573,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 248,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.59.

YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 19.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14.

About YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (WNTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide current income and inverse exposure to MicroStrategy stock (MSTR), with a cap on potential gains. The fund employs an actively managed synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral WNTR was launched on Mar 26, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

